StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

