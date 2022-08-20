StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Electromed Stock Down 3.2 %

ELMD opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.59. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

