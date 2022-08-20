StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of FCAP opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. First Capital has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

