StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of Leju stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

