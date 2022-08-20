StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Price Performance
Shares of Limbach stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,699 shares of company stock valued at $74,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
Recommended Stories
