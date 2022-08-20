StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,699 shares of company stock valued at $74,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Limbach Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

