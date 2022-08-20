StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.64.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

