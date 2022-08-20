StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.64.
About American Shared Hospital Services
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.