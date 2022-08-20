StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Trading Down 6.7 %

ASTC opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

