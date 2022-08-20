StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $35.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

