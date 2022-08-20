StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $28,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,194,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,885.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,524. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

