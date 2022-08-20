StockNews.com Upgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
EchoStar Stock Down 2.9 %
SATS stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.72.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
