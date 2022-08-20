Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 1,117 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

