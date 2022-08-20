Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STRM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.