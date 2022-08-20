Streamr Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $23.89 million and $2.67 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003695 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00126641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00099730 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

