SunContract (SNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million

SunContract (SNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $164,484.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SunContract Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

