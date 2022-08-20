Super Zero Protocol Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $46.25 million and $1.66 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.19 or 0.07598071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00153901 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,865,302 coins and its circulating supply is 364,712,866 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

