Supreme Finance (HYPE) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Supreme Finance has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Supreme Finance has a market cap of $26.57 million and $76,555.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Supreme Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Supreme Finance Coin Profile

Supreme Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,863,332 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

Supreme Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

