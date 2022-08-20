SwftCoin Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $6.84 million and $2.56 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,134.82 or 0.99997567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003696 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00126255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101120 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwftCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

