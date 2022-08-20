Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $1.26 on Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

