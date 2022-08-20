Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Raised by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 294,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,064 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,721,000 after purchasing an additional 262,431 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. 4,701,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,077. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

