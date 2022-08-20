Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 39.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,579 shares of company stock worth $23,155,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $363.00 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.12 and its 200-day moving average is $314.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

