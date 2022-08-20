Synthetix (SNX) Price Down 34% Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $305.64 million and $63.91 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00012750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

