Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lifted by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

