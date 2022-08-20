T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 10.7 %

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.48. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

