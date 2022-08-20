Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 5.3%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.09. 10,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,255,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 96,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,950,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,835,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,812,535.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $302,089,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 952,406 shares of company stock worth $20,886,661 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

