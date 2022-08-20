Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Earnings Results

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,144,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 318,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 494,715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

