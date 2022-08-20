Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.