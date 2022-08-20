Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.
Tapestry Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 31.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry
Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapestry (TPR)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.