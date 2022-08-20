Taptica International (LON:TAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.51). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares trading hands.

Taptica International Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.

Taptica International Company Profile

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

