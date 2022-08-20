Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $132,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,196,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,843,398.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TARS opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

