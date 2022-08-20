Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Tata Motors Stock Down 4.4 %
TTM stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Trading of Tata Motors
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tata Motors by 87.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
