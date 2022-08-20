Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

TTM stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tata Motors by 87.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

