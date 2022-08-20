TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77.

