TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,123.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $99.52 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

