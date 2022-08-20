TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

IJT opened at $120.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

