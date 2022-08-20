TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $238.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

