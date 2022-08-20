TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 8,180 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,279 shares of company stock worth $3,815,800. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.