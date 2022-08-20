TCM Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $137.02. 7,639,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,490,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

