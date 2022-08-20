TCM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $211,827,000 after purchasing an additional 250,310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $238.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

