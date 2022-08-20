TCM Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.6% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $100.66 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

