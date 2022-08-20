TCM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
