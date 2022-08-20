TCM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TCM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises 1.5% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

