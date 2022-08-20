Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Further Reading

