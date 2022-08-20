Telos (TLOS) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Telos has a market capitalization of $52.40 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Telos has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.