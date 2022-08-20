Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

Tennant Stock Performance

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,630.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $68.67 on Friday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

