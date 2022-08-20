The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Trimmed by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 6.7% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,072.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

