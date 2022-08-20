The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Shares of KO stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

