The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 358,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,921,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154,538. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $281.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.