The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:GAB opened at $6.30 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,109,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

