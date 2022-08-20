The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:GAB opened at $6.30 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.