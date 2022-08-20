The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
The GDL Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
GDL stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.
Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
