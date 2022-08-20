The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Price Performance

GDL stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund

About The GDL Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund in the first quarter worth $242,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The GDL Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.