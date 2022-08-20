The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $200.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.93.

MAA opened at $183.87 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,741,000 after buying an additional 289,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

