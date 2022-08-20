The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller Sells 6,500 Shares

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $30.17 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,607,000 after purchasing an additional 288,225 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.