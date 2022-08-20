The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Zoe Maloney Sells 6,800 Shares

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ODP Trading Up 0.8 %

ODP stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ODP by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ODP by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ODP by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

